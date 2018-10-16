Tuesday, October 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 16 October, 2018 10:23 IST

Google withdraws from Saudi investor conference prompted by Khashoggi case

Businesses are not attending the Saudi investor conference due to Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Alphabet's Google on 15 October became the latest company to drop out of a business conference in Saudi Arabia.

Pressure has mounted on Saudi Arabia since prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a US resident, Washington Post columnist and critic of Saudi policies, went missing. He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.

Google said in a statement that Google Cloud Chief Executive Diane Greene would not attend the Future Investment Initiative Summit scheduled to be held in Riyadh starting 23 October.

A Google logo is displayed at the entrance to the internet based company's offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Google logo. Image: Reuters

Google’s Greene did not offer a reason for her action, and a spokesman declined to elaborate.

Other business leaders who have said they would not attend the conference, including Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, said they were concerned about Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Earlier this year Google announced that it would work with a Saudi agency to open five innovation hubs in the country to train aspiring technologists.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

NewsTracker

Richard Branson suspends business links with Saudi Arabia over disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Oct 12, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi

Silicon Valley's reticence over Khashoggi's murder puts focus on Saudi funding

Oct 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan steps up pressure on Saudi Arabia over missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Oct 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Saudi Arabia rejects 'baseless' allegations of killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi; Donald Trump vows to unearth truth

Oct 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Apple Watch may have transmitted death evidence, claims Turkish Daily

Oct 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan calls on Riyadh to prove missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi left Istanbul consulate

Oct 09, 2018

science

Astrophysics

Massive planets orbiting young star could reveal how 'hot Jupiters' and systems form

Oct 16, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch to assist hip and knee replacement surgeons monitor patient progress

Oct 16, 2018

Climate Change

IPCC Report Analysis: What makes India particularly vulnerable to climate change?

Oct 15, 2018

#MeToo

#MeToo: Award-winning IISc researcher to quit after sexual harassment allegations

Oct 15, 2018