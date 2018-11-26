Monday, November 26, 2018 Back to
Google will start showing direct results to certain queries on mobile devices

Google ended the testing of this experimental feature in March and is now rolling out the feature.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 26, 2018 20:27 PM IST

Google is rolling out a new feature to the Search app on mobile web, Android and iOS that would not show multiple links to a query if it could be answered by a direct result for faster search experience.

Google Assistant.

"For queries where we have extremely high confidence that a user is seeking a calculation, unit conversion or local time, we will show a single result to improve load time on mobile," Search Engine Land quoted Google as saying on Sunday.

Google ended the testing of this experimental feature in March and is releasing the feature with better accuracy of the direct answers, making sure advertisements do not appear.

"Since our initial experiment in February, we worked to remove ads and improve the triggering quality for this experience to be sure that we're serving users what they're looking for, and we will still provide the option to tap to see more results," Google said, according to the report.

"Results on the desktops will still yield built-in tools followed by 10 blue links," 9To5Google reported.

