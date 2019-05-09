Thursday, May 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google will soon let users pay for app purchases in the Play Store through cash

Google does state that refunds after payment will happen only by way of Play Store credits.

tech2 News StaffMay 09, 2019 12:36:08 IST

Google offers a number of payment options to let you pay for app purchases on the Play Store — credit card, debit card, vouchers and net banking.

The tech giant has now launching “pending transactions” — a delayed form of payment which offers users different ways to pay, which does not require you to have access to a credit card or any other traditional form of online payment.

This new option essentially lets Android users choose an alternative payment method at checkout when paying for an application or an in-app purchase. On selecting the alternative option, the user receives a payment code which they can use to pay for their purchase using cash at a nearby store.

Google will soon let users pay for app purchases in the Play Store through cash

Google Play Store. Image: tech2

Once at the store, the user shows the payment code to the cashier and pays (you do have the option of paying through a credit/ debit card). On completing the transaction, the user will receive confirmation of their purchase and an email with their proof of payment. Google does note that this confirmation can take up to 48 hours at times.

As per a report by TechCrunch though, refunds don't work the same way. Those happen only by way of Play Store credits.

Speaking at the Google I/O, the Director of Engineering responsible for the Play Store and Games on Google Play, Aurash Mahbod said, “We know that emerging markets are a key area of growth for you all, which is why we’re excited to announce pending transactions.”

“This is a new class of delayed form of payment – like cash, bank transfer and direct debit,” he explained.

The reason he says this is because Google's research reveals that the lack of access to credit is one many reasons why users in emerging markets (like India) gravitate towards free-to-play and ad-supported games and apps. 'Pending Transactions', the company believes, will help change that.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout experts Kumble and Lara decode Rashid Khan, dissect Kohli and ABD's struggles


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics


also see

Google

Google I/O 2019: Google presents its plan to safeguard privacy in an AI-first future

May 08, 2019
Google I/O 2019: Google presents its plan to safeguard privacy in an AI-first future
Google I/O 2019: AR is now coming to search while Google Lens becomes more useful

Google

Google I/O 2019: AR is now coming to search while Google Lens becomes more useful

May 08, 2019
Google I/O 2019: Google demos rental car bookings using the voice assistant

Google

Google I/O 2019: Google demos rental car bookings using the voice assistant

May 08, 2019
Google I/O 2019: Privacy controls for Maps, Search, Pixel phones announced

Google

Google I/O 2019: Privacy controls for Maps, Search, Pixel phones announced

May 08, 2019
Google I/O 2019 What to expect: Pixel 3a, Android Q, Stadia, smart home updates and more

Google IO 2019

Google I/O 2019 What to expect: Pixel 3a, Android Q, Stadia, smart home updates and more

May 03, 2019
Google's Android Auto to soon a get design overhaul, support bigger displays

Android Auto

Google's Android Auto to soon a get design overhaul, support bigger displays

May 07, 2019

science

Wonder material created by accident could revolutionise the world of electronics

Battery tech

Wonder material created by accident could revolutionise the world of electronics

May 09, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019
Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

Conservation

Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

May 09, 2019
Indigenous and local communities are key players in preventing the sixth mass extinction

Biodiversity

Indigenous and local communities are key players in preventing the sixth mass extinction

May 08, 2019