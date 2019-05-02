Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google will soon let users auto-delete Web and App Activity, Geo-location data

Google claims to have been progressively making changes to its data collection protocols.

tech2 News StaffMay 02, 2019 09:18:24 IST

Google, like Facebook, has been under pressure from privacy advocates to improve its data collection policies and has received a lot of criticism of late for holding on to users’ geolocation information on its servers for an indefinite amount of time.

In response, Google claims to have been progressively making changes to its data collection protocols, giving users more power over the private information the company keeps a record of.

In addition to that, Google says going forward, users will have the option of having their online history automatically deleted after a certain period of time.

As per a blog post by Google, the auto-delete option will allow users to choose an expiration time of either three months or 18 months for the data collected by the search giant. This includes past searches, online activity on Google-owned sites (such as YouTube, etc), Android app installation and usage, and information collected through the 'Location History' feature on Google Search and Google Maps.

The new auto-deletion feature will be available under the account settings pane under the 'Web and App Activity' and 'Location History' sections.

When asked by TechCrunch on further clarification on the reach of the feature, Google stated that the feature will extend to a user’s browsing history in Chrome, as well as in-app data and the Google Discover feature for Android. The tech giant is yet to confirm how far the auto-delete feature extends across its products but suggested that the feature will likely apply to all services that use a Google login.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Facebook

Facebook could face slack from Canada's privacy group over misuse of user data

Apr 26, 2019
Facebook could face slack from Canada's privacy group over misuse of user data
Facebook leak of millions of user passwords investigated by Irish privacy regulator

Facebook

Facebook leak of millions of user passwords investigated by Irish privacy regulator

Apr 26, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg's podcast is just an audio version of the interviews he has conducted

Zuckerberg podcast

Mark Zuckerberg's podcast is just an audio version of the interviews he has conducted

Apr 25, 2019
Instagram is thinking of hiding your likes, and Twitter both loves and hates the idea

Instagram

Instagram is thinking of hiding your likes, and Twitter both loves and hates the idea

May 01, 2019
Facebook F8: WhatsApp announces Product Catalogs targeting small businesses

WhatsApp

Facebook F8: WhatsApp announces Product Catalogs targeting small businesses

May 01, 2019
Facebook overhauls design as it pivots to private messaging

Newstracker

Facebook overhauls design as it pivots to private messaging

May 01, 2019

science

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019