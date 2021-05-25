Tuesday, May 25, 2021Back to
Google will now allow users to password-protect their Google account's activity history

To password-protect the Google activity, users can activate verification by visiting Google's Activity page settings and clicking on the 'Manage My Activity' verification link.


FP TrendingMay 25, 2021 14:45:34 IST

Your webpage activity is now fully protected with Google's new update that lets you password-protect your Web and Activity page. The page shows all your activity from across Google services ( searches, YouTube watch history, Google assistant queries, etc). The company mentioned in its last week's I/O event keynote about the growing privacy concerns amongst the users and announced new updates on the same line, namely, Android’s new Private Compute Core, a locked photos folder, and quick-deleting the past 15 minutes of browsing in Chrome.

Addressing the same concern and ensuring the privacy of users, the company is now trying to avoid anybody, who randomly picks someone's device to use, to see their activity, reported Android Police.

To password-protect the Google activity, users can activate verification by visiting Google's Activity page settings and clicking on the 'Manage My Activity' verification link. Further, select the 'Required Extra Verification' option, followed by saving and entering your password to confirm the changes.

Google may not request your password if you don’t have the verification turned on. Rather, when you visit its activity page, it will show a stream of your activity from across your devices.

However, when you turn the verification on, it will ask people, who share your device and are seeing the information, to click on the ‘Verify’ button and enter the Google account password before they discover any history displayed. It could be a toggle of benefit for shared devices or in case of underlying mistrust between people who use common devices.

While not just password-protect, the company's Web and App Activity page, may allow users to look at the activity Google saves, and whether it’s being auto-deleted. In case you're not satisfied with the current settings, you can change them immediately on the same page.

