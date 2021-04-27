Tuesday, April 27, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google will be shutting down the ‘Question & Answers’ section in Search on 30 June

Google currently allows users to ask questions and respond to questions from both the Google.com webpage and the Google app on smartphones.


FP TrendingApr 27, 2021 17:18:02 IST

Google is set to shut down its ‘Question-Answer’ section on Google Search, one of the major features of the search engine that showed answers to questions asked by the users, in somewhat related search terms. The feature will no longer be available starting 30 June. The tech giant has updated its support page for the topic, informing users of the update.

The feature was introduced to Google users a couple of years ago. You could type a question in the Google search bar and the results would usually appear either directly related to the question or with a few more “related questions” and answers below them. Google also appears to have allowed publishers to reply to questions posted by users.

Google logo. Image: AP

Google logo. Image: AP

Google had reportedly developed the feature primarily for the Indian market users. However, the company’s website does not mention this as an India-specific feature.

Google’s documentation, in response to the feature, says, “On Google Search, you can ask and answer questions about what you search. Contributions on Google Search don’t work in all languages and all countries/regions”.

However, some user experiences suggest that the questions and answers may not always have the best results. If you have responded to any questions over the past couple of years, Google suggests that you can head over to Google Takeout to export your search contributions before they disappear from the site at the end of June.

Google’s “Question & Answers” section, the never-ending section of Quora-like quick information snippets was very popular on many search results pages. Google currently allows users to ask questions and respond to questions from both the Google.com webpage and the Google app on smartphones.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

MailOnline sues Google for allegedly 'eroding its search traffic', Google calls claims 'meritless'

Apr 22, 2021
MailOnline sues Google for allegedly 'eroding its search traffic', Google calls claims 'meritless'
Google Earth adds time-lapse feature for satellite imagery to show impacts of climate change

Climate Change

Google Earth adds time-lapse feature for satellite imagery to show impacts of climate change

Apr 19, 2021
Google Lens with OCR feature is now available on Google Photos for desktop web

Google Lens

Google Lens with OCR feature is now available on Google Photos for desktop web

Apr 13, 2021
Google Chrome's latest update relocates recently closed tabs history to search tab

Google Chrome

Google Chrome's latest update relocates recently closed tabs history to search tab

Apr 16, 2021
Google Assistant gets new features including Find my Phone, sunrise/sunset routine and more

Google Assistant

Google Assistant gets new features including Find my Phone, sunrise/sunset routine and more

Apr 16, 2021
Google Doodle celebrates the 151st birth anniversary of Russian Princess Vera Gedroits

Google Doodle

Google Doodle celebrates the 151st birth anniversary of Russian Princess Vera Gedroits

Apr 19, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021