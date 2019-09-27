Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google welcomes its 21st birthday with a nostalgic doodle of its search engine on a PC

Today a multi-billion-dollar giant, Google was founded in a Stanford University dorm room in 1998 by two PhD students.


tech2 News StaffSep 27, 2019 08:22:45 IST

Google, the most popular search engine of all time, and the one that's grown to be a kingdom on the web in its own right, is now of legal drinking age in many parts of the world. As of 27 September 2019, Google is 21 years old! Google has commemorated the day with a doodle with a caricature of a vintage computer and a Google browser window on it.

Google was founded in the dorm rooms of Stanford University in September 1998 by two PhD students, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin. September that year was a busy month for the two of them because while the company now recognises 27 September 1998 as its founding day, Google was given its name and became an incorporated company on 7 September.

Google welcomes its 21st birthday with a nostalgic doodle of its search engine on a PC

Google turns 21 and celebrates the day with a Doodle. Image: Google

Google was named by founders Larry and Sergey after its origin word 'googol', a mathematical term that translates to '10 raised to the power of 100'. They published a paper about launching a prototype of what could be a "large-scale search engine," stating this:

We chose our systems name, Google, because it is a common spelling of googol and fits well with our goal of building very large-scale search engines.

Initially, they were in for tough competition with Yahoo, Ask Jeeves, and Bing not that much later. Today, Google is used all over the world, in over 100 languages, and crawls the World Wide Web to answer trillions of search queries (and growing) every year. It is the world's most popular search engine and infotech company today, by a long shot.

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc was estimated at $137 billion last year. At the time it was founded, the goal of "Google" was to "organise the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful".

Well, you've done that and a whole lot more, Google. Happy 21st birthday!

tags

latest videos

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

BuzzPatrol

Google Doodle celebrates late Blues legend BB King on his 94th birth anniversary

Sep 16, 2019
Google Doodle celebrates late Blues legend BB King on his 94th birth anniversary
Google Doodle celebrates the 80th birthday of Junko Tabei, the first woman to scale Mount Everest

Google Doodle

Google Doodle celebrates the 80th birthday of Junko Tabei, the first woman to scale Mount Everest

Sep 22, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019