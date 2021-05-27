FP Trending

Google is rolling out a new, minor update to its Weather experience on Android, which doesn’t change the core functionality but brings the app in line with the new Google Material Theme, reported XDA Developers. The Google Weather page follows the older Material Theme, contrary to the new ‘Material You’ design language that the tech giant recently showcased at Google I/O 2021. As per the latest theme, the search bar at the top now has round corners. The ‘Today,’ ‘Tomorrow,’ and ‘10 days tabs’ below the search bar have got a design update. The non-active tabs are also now more prominent.

The left navigation drawer is removed and replaced by your profile avatar on the opposite end of the search bar. When you tap on the profile avatar, it shows a dropdown menu, containing all the settings. If you have logged in from multiple Google accounts, you can tap the Expand icon beside your currently active account to access other accounts. The settings to change Temperature units and an “Add to home screen” shortcut are present below the accounts. For the unaware, the current layout has a hamburger menu icon in the left corner of the Search bar that has the Account and Temperature settings.

The status bar's theme is not similar to current weather conditions, nor does it follow the system-wide dark themes. It is, rather, a white bar like the search bar.

Google Play Store underwent a similar change last month. The updated design for Google Weather is gradually rolling out via a server-side update, with Google app version 12.20 in the beta channel. The new design can be loaded by launching weather from the Pixel Launch’s 'At a Glance' widget and through the search results page. We may expect it to roll out on the stable channel in the coming weeks.