Friday, February 08, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google warns of new Android vulnerability that exposes your phone using a PNG file

Google has said that it has notified its Android partners of this issue a month before.

tech2 News Staff Feb 08, 2019 09:43:13 IST

In this time of privacy-related issues all across the globe, it has become increasingly important to be aware of online security. Hackers are always on the prowl to steal your data and in relation to that Google has announced that it has uncovered a bug which can hack into Android smartphones using malicious PNG files.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The problem was first made public on Google's Android Security Bulletin, which said that a massive flaw in the OS' framework can let a hacker run an unauthorised code on your device using a special type of PNG file which, at first glance, will look harmless.

Google has said that it has notified all its Android partners of this issue a month before publishing this report. The company also said that it has, as of right now, not encountered any customer exploitation or abuse with this malware.

This vulnerability has since been patched and Android users can breathe easy for the time being. However, those people using Android devices of third-party companies would need to keep on top of the latest Android update as they can take months to come out.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Gmail

Gmail app for Android will reportedly get bundles, reminders feature soon

Feb 04, 2019

Gboard

Google adds over 40 new languages to Gboard, bringing total to over 500

Feb 02, 2019

facial recognition

Google to likely add support for facial recognition sensors with Android Q

Jan 27, 2019

Google

Mysterious Google device spotted on Geekbench with Android Q; Pixel 4 is that you?

Jan 26, 2019

Google

Google appeals US Supreme Court to end Oracle copyright case

Jan 25, 2019

Google

Google debuts Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier apps for those hard of hearing

Feb 06, 2019

science

Asteroid Mission

Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe to finally land, starting mining asteroid Ryugu on 22 Feb

Feb 07, 2019

Chang'e-4

NASA's lunar orbiter spots China's Chang'e-4 lander on the Moon's far side

Feb 07, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019