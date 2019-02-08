tech2 News Staff

In this time of privacy-related issues all across the globe, it has become increasingly important to be aware of online security. Hackers are always on the prowl to steal your data and in relation to that Google has announced that it has uncovered a bug which can hack into Android smartphones using malicious PNG files.

The problem was first made public on Google's Android Security Bulletin, which said that a massive flaw in the OS' framework can let a hacker run an unauthorised code on your device using a special type of PNG file which, at first glance, will look harmless.

Google has said that it has notified all its Android partners of this issue a month before publishing this report. The company also said that it has, as of right now, not encountered any customer exploitation or abuse with this malware.

This vulnerability has since been patched and Android users can breathe easy for the time being. However, those people using Android devices of third-party companies would need to keep on top of the latest Android update as they can take months to come out.

