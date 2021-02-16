Tuesday, February 16, 2021Back to
Google updates YouTube app for iOS after two months, rolls out bug fixes, improvements

It has believed that Google did not update its iOS apps – Search, Docs, Photos, and Gmail – since two months in order to avoid the new privacy labels by Apple.


FP TrendingFeb 16, 2021 17:46:03 IST

After two long month, Google has rolled out an update for the YouTube app on iOS. This is the first major iOS app by Google that has been updated since 7 December. It has been speculated that Google did not update its iOS apps, Search, Docs, Photos, and Gmail, in order to avoid the new privacy labels by Apple. Google released the updated YouTube for iOS with version 15.59.6. The changelog doesn't talk mention much about the updates coming along to the YouTube app but suggests that the update has fixed bugs to improve the performance.

Youtube on iOS. Image: Pixabay

The YouTube update came to the iPhone users after they had encountered a prompt that said the app was out of date while attempting to sign-in with a Google Account. This wasn't really a security issue and later the warning too was quickly removed.

While tech companies usually pause work over the winter holidays but updates usually resume by mid-January which didn't happen this time. Some speculation suggests that the lack of releases was due to app nutrition labels but YouTube had filled out the App Privacy section long before the new update.

With the update, the YouTube Music, TV, and Studio, as well as save for Kids, was also updated followed by the Apple requirement in early February update and Google has said that it is committed to adding labels.

With this update, it is expected that other Google app updates for iOS will follow soon. The Chrome for iOS is notably 24 days late already.

