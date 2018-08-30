Thursday, August 30, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 30 August, 2018 15:03 IST

Google updates Wear OS with smarter health coaching and easy swipe features

The update will provide quicker access to notifications and proactive help from the Google Assistant.

Google has announced the third major update of its Wear operating system (OS) that is set to debut with tweaked user interface (UI), quicker access to notifications, smarter health coaching and more proactive help from Assistant.

"We're making it easier to browse, dismiss or take action on your notifications with the new notification stream."

Representational image: Google Blog

Representational image: Google Blog

"Swipe up to see all your notifications at once and swipe down to get quicker access to shortcuts like Google Pay or ‘Find my phone,'" Dennis Troper, director of product management, Wear OS by Google, wrote in a blog post on 29 August.

The revamped "Wear OS" would begin the roll-out mid-September.

Apart from maintaining schedules, checking weather, booking reservations, Google Assistant on the rebranded "Wear OS" would also suggest features on the device that could become helpful over time as it gets familiar with the user's preferences and requirements.

The revamped "Wear OS" would also incorporate Google's health-tracking platform "Google Fit" that was announced last week.

"We worked with the American Heart Association and the World Health Organisation to design these goals based on their physical activity recommendations which are shown to have health benefits for your heart and mind," Troper added.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

also see

Google

Google Assistant to brighten your day up by delivering curated good news

Aug 22, 2018

Android Messages

Android Messages is being tested with Google Assistant integration: Report

Aug 23, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

India's first manned mission now scheduled for a 2021 launch: ISRO Chief

Aug 30, 2018

Space Expo

ISRO, Antrix Corporation and CII to host 6th Bengaluru Space Expo on 6-8 Sept

Aug 30, 2018

Psychosis

Scientists unpick how a non-intoxicating cannabis component may fight psychosis

Aug 30, 2018

Tawaki penguins

How the New Zealand Tawaki penguins embark on an incredible marathon every winter

Aug 30, 2018