tech2 News Staff

If you are an iOS user and are fed up of unwanted email tracking on the Gmail app, Google has come to your rescue. Earlier the ability to prevent Gmail from automatically loading attached images was only found on the settings menu of the web version. The setting also blocked invisible email trackers which tell people when and even where you opened the message.

With the new update, users can toggle the option to choose whether or not to display external images in an email and with it stop the sender from tracking the mail. As per a report by The Verge, this option for iOS has most likely come after former Twitter executive Mike Davidson drew attention to how a popular email subscription service let its users were track the date and time when an email was opened by a recipient.

While Google has for some time allowed users to disable automatic image loading on the web, heavy users of the iOS app may have not noticed this feature. Now iPad and iPhone users at the very least will be able to access this setting right from the app. The report by The Verge has stated that this feature is only available on personalised Gmail accounts and not enterprise ones managed via G Suite.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.