Thursday, August 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google updates Chrome with improved tab management, URL sharing, QR codes and more

Soon users will be able to fill out PDF forms and save them with their inputs, directly from Chrome.


FP TrendingAug 27, 2020 14:45:20 IST

Google is bringing some improvements to tab performance in Google Chrome.

Director of UX, Chrome Alex Ainslie took to Google's blog to share about the development. According to Ainslie, the faster loading tabs help because when a user is checking off tasks for the day, a few seconds of delay while tabs load can slow them down.

Google updates Chrome with improved tab management, URL sharing, QR codes and more

According to the blog post, Chrome wants users to be more productive and hence is sharing a number of improvements that enable them to organise and find tabs easily.

One of the improvements stated by the blog includes Tab groups that help users visually distinguish tabs by topic or task, "like work or shopping -- or even priority."

"Now you can collapse and expand your tab groups, so it's easier to see the ones you need to access,” Google said.

It further stated that if one uses Chrome in their laptop's tablet mode, they will have an easier time flipping through the tabs, finding pages one is looking for and browsing the web.

"Coming to Chromebooks first, a new touchscreen interface has tabs that are larger and more practical to organise, and hide when you don’t need them," it added.

Android users can now start typing a page title into the address bar and they will see a suggestion to switch to that tab if they already have it open. Users can do it both in Chrome and on laptop.

Another update is finding tabs faster with tab previews on Chrome Beta.

The blog mentions that in the Chrome release, they will also improve Chrome’s PDF functionality. According to the post, over the next few weeks, users will be able to fill out PDF forms and save them with their inputs, directly from Chrome. When they open the file again, they can pick up where they left.

Google has also improved URL sharing to help quickly copy a link and send it to Chrome on other devices and send links through other apps as well. Users can also print the page or generate a QR code to scan or download.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Chrome apps

Google announces that Chrome apps will continue working on Mac, Windows and Linux till 2021

Aug 12, 2020
Google announces that Chrome apps will continue working on Mac, Windows and Linux till 2021
Google Chrome’s Dino game gets modifications, new swords, weapons, tank and chopper

Dino on Chrome

Google Chrome’s Dino game gets modifications, new swords, weapons, tank and chopper

Aug 26, 2020
Google Maps' new update brings visual improvements to help users understand location, surroundings better

Google Maps

Google Maps' new update brings visual improvements to help users understand location, surroundings better

Aug 19, 2020
Android TV to get Google Play Instant, Play Story emulator, other enhancements in latest update

Android TV

Android TV to get Google Play Instant, Play Story emulator, other enhancements in latest update

Aug 12, 2020
Google has included Bedtime Mode in its Clock App for nearly all Android devices

Bedtime Mode

Google has included Bedtime Mode in its Clock App for nearly all Android devices

Aug 14, 2020
Going on trip amid pandemic? Google adds new COVID-19 related travel planning features

NewsTracker

Going on trip amid pandemic? Google adds new COVID-19 related travel planning features

Aug 14, 2020

science

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

The Sun

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

Aug 26, 2020
Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Europa

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Aug 24, 2020
California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Wildfire in California

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Aug 24, 2020
3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020