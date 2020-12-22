Tuesday, December 22, 2020Back to
Google unveils MuRIL tech to boost Indian regional language internet ecosystem

MuRIL will work for more than a dozen Indian languages like Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri etcetera.


TechSamvadDec 22, 2020 18:01:29 IST

Earlier this year in July, Google had announced its $10 billion digitization fund for India in its Google for India 2020 event for the next five to seven years and one of the main focus areas of this fund was investing in the Indian language internet ecosystem to improve penetration of digital services and products. In accordance with this, Google India has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) powered model called Multilingual Representations for Indian Languages, short for, MuRIL to improve interoperability of web services in 16 Indian languages.

MuRIL will work for more than a dozen Indian languages like Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

 

This model has been trained using the company's own language learning model BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers), that is currently used to parse almost all English queries on its search engine. Google has made MuRIL free and open-source, available for download and use from its machine learning platform TensorFlow.

Besides improving the translation of internet content in many languages, MuRIL would allow search users to easily switch search results from English to Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Marathi apart from Hindi. Google would also show content in five Indian languages - Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu - even when the query is in English, while Google Maps would also support one of nine Indian languages regardless of the system language.

