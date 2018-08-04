Saturday, August 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 04 August, 2018 15:05 IST

Google unblocks addiction-related keywords, rehab centre ads after year-long ban

The ban was put in place by Google to crack down shady providers cashing in on vulnerable patients.

Google has allowed advertisements with addiction-related keywords and phrases to run on its platform US after nearly a year-long ban.

The ban was put in place to crack down on shady providers cashing in on vulnerable patients.

"A small group of providers vetted by a third party have been approved by the company to appear in results for searches like 'help quitting pills' or 'meth addiction'," TechCrunch reported late on 3 August.

Representational Image

Representational Image

The ban on these advertisements was rolled out in phases in September 2017 and gradually went global in January this year.

The search engine giant had pledged to keep the ban in place until it could find a way to reintroduce the ads safely and ethically.

"It was provoked by a series of reports showing that people looking for help were being essentially traded like commodities and sent to incredibly expensive 'addiction centers' that often provided little recovery help at all," the report added.

The tech giant partnered with a Portland-based company named LegitScript that specialises in verifying medicine-related businesses online.

It also decided to run rehab center ads that were verified by LegitScript against addiction-related queries.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

also see

Review

Happy Pill movie review: Film's simple yet powerful message is weakened by ordinary writing

Jul 29, 2018

WHO's recognition of 'gaming disorder' upsets video game enthusiasts, makers, but could usher in necessary reform

Jul 30, 2018

Hollywood

Demi Lovato's backup dancer opens up on singer's health: Her recovery is most important

Jul 31, 2018

Google Glass

Google Glass to help autistic children improve their social skills

Aug 02, 2018

shadow banning

Twitter calls 'shadow banning' a technical problem, after accused of political bias

Jul 27, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps to soon get more India-specific features like the two-wheeler mode

Aug 03, 2018

science

Space Travel

Boeing & SpaceX to push their human spaceflights plans to 2019: NASA

Aug 03, 2018

Space

SpaceX Dragon to return this week carrying 2.5 tonnes of ISS science & supplies

Aug 03, 2018

Astronomy

NASA to launch world's lightest satellite this month, made by Chennai students

Aug 03, 2018

Climate & Ecology

Dirt and carbon trapped in warming soil are spurring climate change on: Study

Aug 03, 2018