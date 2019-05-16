Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Translatotron can translate speech in one language to speech in another

Translatotron is the first tool that can directly translate speech from one language into another.

tech2 News StaffMay 16, 2019 16:43:02 IST

Google Translate started as a fairly basic translation tool that was put to use only if there wasn't any other option, but over the years, the tool has come a long way.

Translate's AI-backed features are invaluable for translating everything from a few sentences to entire web pages, with a reliable degree of accuracy and readability.

Google's stepping that up with the unveiling of Translatotron — an "experimental new system" that Google says will translate speech directly into speech, removing the need for any text.

"Translatotron is the first end-to-end model that can directly translate speech from one language into speech in another language," says Google in an AI blog post.

Google Translatotron can translate speech in one language to speech in another

Google Translate on an Android smartphone. Image: tech2

Google says that there are three stages of today's translation systems — automatic speech recognition, which transcribes speech as text; machine translation, which translates this text into another language; and text-to-speech synthesis, which uses this text to generate speech.

Cascading these steps led to the creation of services like Google Translate, but the tech giant now says it will use a single model without the need for text.

Translatotron also avoids dividing the task into separate stages which essentially means faster translation speed and less compounding errors, according to Google. The system is also able to retain the speaker's vocal characteristics once translated.

The inner workings of Translatotron is fairly technical in nature, but in simpler terms, you should be able to say something like "My name is Ronny, how are you?" in English to someone who only speaks Spanish and have the tool convey accurately and quicker than ever before. You can head here and try out some of the audio samples shared by Google

However, Translatotron isn't available for the general public just yet, and there's no word on when it might launch. Does that mean that we'll perhaps see it being quietly integrated into Google Translate itself in the future? Our guess is as good as yours.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video


also see

Google

Google is about to add a lot more ads to search results, Gmail, Maps and more

May 16, 2019
Google is about to add a lot more ads to search results, Gmail, Maps and more
Google I/ 2019: Playable podcasts are now coming to desktop, iOS via Search

Google Podcasts

Google I/ 2019: Playable podcasts are now coming to desktop, iOS via Search

May 11, 2019
Google AI keeps pushing boundaries of what artificial intelligence can accomplish

Google

Google AI keeps pushing boundaries of what artificial intelligence can accomplish

May 07, 2019
Google Chrome to soon get new feature that will let you limit online tracking: Report

Google

Google Chrome to soon get new feature that will let you limit online tracking: Report

May 07, 2019
Google will start showing ads on the homepage of its smartphone app

Google

Google will start showing ads on the homepage of its smartphone app

May 15, 2019
Google I/O 2019: Google demos rental car bookings using the voice assistant

Google

Google I/O 2019: Google demos rental car bookings using the voice assistant

May 08, 2019

science

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019
Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

May 16, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019