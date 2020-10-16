Friday, October 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google to transition users from Google Hangouts to Google Chat from 2021

From next year, Chat will become available as a free service both in the integrated experience in Gmail and the Chat standalone app.


FP TrendingOct 16, 2020 18:46:00 IST

Google has announced new updates and changes for Chats and Hangouts. As part of the change, Google will officially transition users from Google Hangouts to Google Chat from next year. From next year, Chat will become available as a free service both in the integrated experience in Gmail and the Chat standalone app, as per Google's official blog. This includes familiar Hangouts features like direct and group messaging. It will also have additions like send to inbox, faster search, emoji reactions and suggested replies.

By using Chat, users can easily plan with others on goals and similar interests, share and collaborate on files, and assign tasks to help keep everyone on the same page. Chat has the same phishing protections available in Gmail and thus if a link is sent to an user via Chat, it will be checked against real-time data from Safe Browsing and flagged if it’s found to be malicious.

Google to transition users from Google Hangouts to Google Chat from 2021

Image: Google blog

To ensure a smooth transition from Hangouts to Chat, Google will help automatically migrate Hangouts conversations, along with contacts and saved history. More specific guidance on what steps you can take will be shared when Google begins the transition process.

As part of the transition, Google is removing call phones feature from Hangouts. Instead they will be able to migrate existing Hangouts conversations to Google's Message app and manage Fi texts and calls in the Message app for the web. They have also stated that beginning this month, they will direct Hangouts Voice users to the Voice app for text messaging. Going forward they will remove Voice support in Hangouts.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Cloud

Google announces Google Workspace with new icons for Gmail, Meet, Docs, and Drive

Oct 07, 2020
Google announces Google Workspace with new icons for Gmail, Meet, Docs, and Drive
Gmail Go is now available to download in Play Store for all Android smartphone users

Gmail Go

Gmail Go is now available to download in Play Store for all Android smartphone users

Oct 09, 2020
GATE 2021: Last date to register with late fee ends today, apply at gate.iitb.ac.in

NewsTracker

GATE 2021: Last date to register with late fee ends today, apply at gate.iitb.ac.in

Oct 12, 2020
GATE 2021: Last date to register with late fee extended till 14 October, apply at gate.iitb.ac.in

NewsTracker

GATE 2021: Last date to register with late fee extended till 14 October, apply at gate.iitb.ac.in

Oct 13, 2020
IIT JAM 2021 online application deadline extended till 17 October; check details on jam.iisc.ac.in

NewsTracker

IIT JAM 2021 online application deadline extended till 17 October; check details on jam.iisc.ac.in

Oct 16, 2020
As a tech journalist, my life is a meme right now

Feature

As a tech journalist, my life is a meme right now

Oct 15, 2020

science

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Lockdown Emissions

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Oct 15, 2020
Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Environment

Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Oct 15, 2020
Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Biodiversity Loss

Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Oct 15, 2020
Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Astronomy

Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Oct 14, 2020