Friday, March 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google to start manufacturing Pixel phones for domestic and export needs in India: Report

Google had reportedly 'doubled' the inventory for Pixel phones in India last year and is moving ahead on the path.


FP TrendingMar 12, 2021 13:44:18 IST

In a bid to focus more on India with its new Pixel phones, Google is planning to begin manufacturing the smartphones in the country. The units are likely to manufacture the devices for both domestic and export needs. Speaking to Economic Times, a senior Google executive said that the tech giant was going to come strong with the launch strategy of the successor for Pixel 4a (Review) in India. They will be importing a large quantity of the devices so that the inventory is fully loaded post-release.

Google to start manufacturing Pixel phones for domestic and export needs in India: Report

Google Pixel 4a. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

According to reports, Google is to launch Pixel 5a in June this year and it could be the first Pixel model to be marketed.

The executive added that the company had “doubled” the inventory for Pixel phones in India last year and moving ahead on the path, this year Google will “get a larger share from global inventory for the India market”.

The firm is also closely monitoring the pricing strategy of companies like Apple and OnePlus who provide smartphones in India in the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. It can be expected that Google will launch Pixel 5a in the same price range later. Calling pricing a “learning curve”, the exec said their call of “aggressive pricing for Pixel 4a” gave them “good results”.

The portal also stated why Google did not launch the Pixel 5 (5G) and Pixel 4a (5G) in India. Quoting the executive, it said high hardware cost (along with the price of 5G Qualcomm chipset) was behind the 5G variants not being released in the country. “Why do we want an expensive phone when Indians can't use 5G?” the official said.

Plans for furthering the brand awareness of Pixel in the Indian market were also discussed in the report.

Earlier, a tipster had leaked that Google is planning to launch a Pixel phone on 11 June 2021. As the Pixel 6 and the foldable Pixel device are likely to be launched at a Made by Google event, expected to be held in September or so, the release date could be for Pixel 5a.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

YouTube

YouTube to deduct tax from content creators outside the US starting June 2021

Mar 11, 2021
YouTube to deduct tax from content creators outside the US starting June 2021
Twitter, Google, Facebook, Amazon the new sovereigns? Nation-states must collaborate and fight to retain the right to govern

Twitter, Google, Facebook, Amazon the new sovereigns? Nation-states must collaborate and fight to retain the right to govern

Feb 25, 2021
FAU-G to get new multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon, confirms developer nCore Games

FAU-G

FAU-G to get new multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon, confirms developer nCore Games

Feb 26, 2021
Twitter is planning to offer a paid service called Super Follow which will let users charge for content

Twitter

Twitter is planning to offer a paid service called Super Follow which will let users charge for content

Feb 26, 2021
Twitter is testing full-image view in tweet timeline, to support 4K images

Twitter

Twitter is testing full-image view in tweet timeline, to support 4K images

Mar 11, 2021
Twitter is reportedly testing an 'undo send' timer for tweets: All you need to know

Twitter

Twitter is reportedly testing an 'undo send' timer for tweets: All you need to know

Mar 05, 2021

science

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021
Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021