Friday, November 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google to soon roll out new widgets for Gmail, Google Drive and Fit for iOS users

Google said that the Calendar widget will display the important appointments on the homescreen.


FP TrendingNov 20, 2020 17:04:49 IST

Google flagship apps for iOS have received an update in terms of new helpful widgets. While google is in the process of releasing the new widgets for Gmail, Google Drive and Fit currently, the firm promises that widgets for Google Calendar and Chrome are also on their way. In a blog post published on 19 November, Luke Wroblewski, the director of iOS at Google, said the additions will make working on an iOS device using any Google app much easier. For instance, users will be able to compose a new email, go through unread emails and search in Gmail in a small compact window without having to open the app on your iPhone. In order to use the widgets, users must have the apps downloaded from the Apple App Store.

Google to soon roll out new widgets for Gmail, Google Drive and Fit for iOS users

New widgets

Apart from Gmail, now the new Drive widget will let users access the files they are most likely to need with a single tap. Also, you can search for any file from your homescreen. In case of Google Fit, the number of steps taken throughout the week and your heart points will appear on the widget’s screen.

Speaking about the upcoming widgets, Google said that the Calendar widget will display the important appointments on the homescreen. This is likely to start to roll out in the coming weeks. The widget for Chrome is going to come early next year and will let users open a new tab or incognito tab, voice search and QR code scanning -- all from the widget tab. Users will also be able to get quick access to search.

Users need to press and hold on the home screen of their iPhones or iPads and then click on the ‘+’ button to access the widget library. Once the desirable widget has been located, users can add the widgets along with resizing them.

Back in September, Google had also launched a widget for the Google Search app on iOS.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iOS 14.3

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max get ProRAW photo format with iOS 14.3

Nov 16, 2020
Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max get ProRAW photo format with iOS 14.3
iPhone 12 users report green tint and flickering issue with display; Apple might fix the problem in future iOS update

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 12 users report green tint and flickering issue with display; Apple might fix the problem in future iOS update

Nov 20, 2020
Fortnite will come back to iOS via Nvidia’s new GeForce Now cloud gaming service

Fortnite

Fortnite will come back to iOS via Nvidia’s new GeForce Now cloud gaming service

Nov 20, 2020
Apple's latest iOS 14.2 update brings new emoji, wallpapers and other improvements

iOS 14.2

Apple's latest iOS 14.2 update brings new emoji, wallpapers and other improvements

Nov 06, 2020
Apple iPhone 12 Mini reportedly plagued with unresponsive lock screens for some users

iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini reportedly plagued with unresponsive lock screens for some users

Nov 16, 2020
Apple will not be launching iPhone SE 2021 till the first half of next year: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone SE

Apple will not be launching iPhone SE 2021 till the first half of next year: Ming-Chi Kuo

Nov 16, 2020

science

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020
New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Mineral Discovered

New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Nov 19, 2020
White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Wildlife Conservation

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020