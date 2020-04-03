FP Trending

The Neighbourly location-based crowdsourcing app launched by Google in India in May 2018 will shut down as it had failed to grow the way the company expected it to.

Neighbourly was first launched in Mumbai and gradually expanded to other cities such as Ahmedabad, Coimbatore and Mysore. It helped users connect to the community to get information and reliable insight into what's happening in their neighbourhood.

“We launched Neighbourly as a Beta app to connect you with your neighbours and make sharing local information more human and helpful. As a community, you've come together to celebrate local festivals, shared crucial information during floods, and answered over a million questions but the app hasn't grown like we had hoped,” said Google in a statement.

Neighbourly uses Google's “expert speech recognition” to transcribe queries in the app to the language a user is comfortable in. It also enables you to share pictures, hold community polls, and share information on any event in the neighbourhood.

“In these difficult times, we believe that we can help more people by focusing on other Google apps that are already serving millions of people every day,” the statement added.

Google said that it plans to learn the lessons from Neighbourly and utilise it to improve their other products. Users can use download content and data on Neighbourly till October 12 this year.

