Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google to pull plug on AI ethics council

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it was dissolving a council it had formed a week earlier to consider ethical issues around artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

ReutersApr 05, 2019 07:06:09 IST

Google to pull plug on AI ethics council

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it was dissolving a council it had formed a week earlier to consider ethical issues around artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The council had run into controversy over two of its members, according to online news portal Vox, which first reported the dissolution of the council.

The council, launched on March 26, was meant to provide recommendations for Google and other companies and researchers working in areas such as facial recognition software, a form of automation that has prompted concerns about racial bias and other limitations.

The eight-member Advanced Technology External Advisory Council (ATEAC) included technology experts and digital ethicists.

"It's become clear that in the current environment, ATEAC can't function as we wanted. So we're ending the council and going back to the drawing board," a Google representative said in an emailed statement.

The Vox report said Google employees had signed a petition calling for the removal of one of the members over comments about transsexual people, and added that the inclusion of a drone company executive had raised debate over use of Google's AI for military applications.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review


also see

Newstracker

Pelosi calls Mueller report summary 'insufficient,' seeks full report

Mar 24, 2019
Pelosi calls Mueller report summary 'insufficient,' seeks full report
Houston petrochemical disaster stretches to sixth day, impacting key port

Newstracker

Houston petrochemical disaster stretches to sixth day, impacting key port

Mar 24, 2019
Missouri River flooding causes water treatment issues in Kansas City

Newstracker

Missouri River flooding causes water treatment issues in Kansas City

Mar 24, 2019
Passengers airlifted from cruise ship stranded off Norway

Newstracker

Passengers airlifted from cruise ship stranded off Norway

Mar 24, 2019
Death toll from southern Africa cyclone, floods exceeds 700

Newstracker

Death toll from southern Africa cyclone, floods exceeds 700

Mar 24, 2019
Bulgarian justice minister resigns over real estate deal

Newstracker

Bulgarian justice minister resigns over real estate deal

Mar 24, 2019

science

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019
India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Air Pollution

India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Apr 04, 2019
Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Baby Corals

Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Apr 04, 2019
Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Dark Matter

Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Apr 04, 2019