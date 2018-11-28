Indo-Asian News Service

Google has said it will now power advertising for Disney's collection of brands and properties — including Disney, ABC, ESPN, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars -- across multiple channels, including live streaming and direct-to-consumer content offerings.

As part of a global strategic relationship with Google, Disney will bring its entire global digital video and display business onto Google Ad Manager, which will serve as its core ad technology platform, Philipp Schindler, Chief Business Officer at Google, said in a blog post.

With the partnership, Disney will be able to serve video ads effortlessly on the web, in mobile apps, streaming through connected TVs and for live events, Schindler said.

"Together, we plan to build an advanced video experience for Disney that will transcend devices, platforms, and living rooms to bring the magic of premium video content into people's hearts, minds, and screens -- everywhere," he added.

Schindler said media companies are now reimagining the commercial break as TV is no longer a stationary box anchored to a corner in the living room.

While people now expect the same content they love in the living room on every screen, advertisers want to deliver quality ad experiences that are relevant, seamless and measurable across screens, he added.