(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google will pay in the range of $150 million to $200 million to settle the Federal Trade Commission's investigation into YouTube's alleged violation of a certain children's privacy law, Politico reported on Friday. The FTC voted 3-2 to approve the settlement and sent it over to the Justice Department as part of the review process, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter.


ReutersAug 31, 2019 00:15:22 IST

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google will pay in the range of $150 million to $200 million to settle the Federal Trade Commission's investigation into YouTube's alleged violation of a certain children's privacy law, Politico reported on Friday.

The FTC voted 3-2 to approve the settlement and sent it over to the Justice Department as part of the review process, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter. (https://politi.co/2ZtIM5G)

Details about other terms of the settlement were not immediately available, the report said.

Google was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

