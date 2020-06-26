Friday, June 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google to pay some publishers for content; others dubious

By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google on Thursday took a step towards resolving its spat with publishers, saying it would pay some media groups in Australia, Brazil and Germany for high-quality content and expects to do more deals, but others were sceptical.


ReutersJun 26, 2020 00:16:44 IST

Google to pay some publishers for content; others dubious

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google on Thursday took a step towards resolving its spat with publishers, saying it would pay some media groups in Australia, Brazil and Germany for high-quality content and expects to do more deals, but others were sceptical.

The U.S. internet giant has for years tried to fend off demands for payment from news publishers worldwide in return for using their content, with European media groups among their fiercest critics.

"Today, we are announcing a licensing programme to pay publishers for high-quality content for a news experience launching later this year," Brad Bender, Google's vice-president for news, said in a blogpost.

"We will start with publishers in a number of countries around the globe, with more to come soon," he said, without providing financial details.

A German media executive said Google's payments were an adequate contribution.

"Not too much, but not peanuts either. This is a huge paradigm shift! Five years ago that would have been unthinkable," the executive said.

The new product will be available on Google News and Discover. Bender said Google would also offer to pay for free access for users to read paywalled articles on a publisher's site where available.

The European Publishers Council was lukewarm, saying that it should be the norm for dominant platforms to pay for content which they profit from.

"The current state of play, whereby no licences are concluded with Google, is an unacceptable exception," council Executive Director Angela Mills Wade said.

Publishers involved in the project are Germany's Der Spiegel, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Die Zeit and Rheinische Post, Australian groups Schwartz Media, The Conversation and Solstice Media, and Brazil's Diarios Associados and A Gazeta.

France's competition authority has ordered Google to pay French publishers for their content while Australia said it would force the company and Facebook to share advertising revenue with local media groups.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Klaus Lauer in Frankfurt; editing by Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Brazil deforested 10,000 square km of Amazon rainforest in 2019, up 34% on year

Jun 11, 2020
Brazil deforested 10,000 square km of Amazon rainforest in 2019, up 34% on year
Retired judge says effort to drop case against ex-Trump aide is 'gross abuse' of power

Newstracker

Retired judge says effort to drop case against ex-Trump aide is 'gross abuse' of power

Jun 11, 2020
South Korea acts to stop defectors sending aid, messages to North Korea

Newstracker

South Korea acts to stop defectors sending aid, messages to North Korea

Jun 11, 2020
France reports 23 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 29,319

Newstracker

France reports 23 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 29,319

Jun 11, 2020
A picture and its story: A shooting in Seattle

Newstracker

A picture and its story: A shooting in Seattle

Jun 11, 2020
Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer union

Newstracker

Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer union

Jun 11, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020