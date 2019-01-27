Sunday, January 27, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google to likely add support for facial recognition sensors with Android Q

The facial recognition software will likely allow for authentication of payments as well.

tech2 News Staff Jan 27, 2019 14:40:21 IST

Software-based facial recognition has been around on Android smartphones for over a year now. But apart from a handful of smartphones, very few Android phones feature secure native facial recognition. Think Apple's Face ID rather than Android's existing 'Trusted Face' system.

Face ID on the iPhone X. Image

Face ID on the iPhone X. Image

This might finally change with Android Q. As per a discovery by XDADevelopers, Google may finally add support for native facial recognition with Android Q. In other words, the find indicates that Android Q will likely have support for dedicated facial recognition sensors, rather than the current front-facing camera-based solutions.

This will make it much simpler for Android OEMs to implement sensors. This also means that we will likely see Android One smartphones running Android Q feature facial recognition sensors in the future.

The report also adds that similar to existing biometric authentication methods, the new facial recognition will fall back onto a PIN, password, or pattern as backup.

9to5Google also noticed that it interfaces with the same biometric dialog rolled out in Android Pie. As a result, this new system will likely be able to be used for purchases, as well, which is an added bonus.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

Android Q

Android Q leak reveals system-wide dark mode, better privacy permissions

Jan 17, 2019

Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella welcomes regulation on facial recognition technology

Jan 24, 2019

Android Q

Android Q may let carriers lock out your SIM to work with only their network

Jan 22, 2019

Google

Mysterious Google device spotted on Geekbench with Android Q; Pixel 4 is that you?

Jan 26, 2019

Smartphones

Best phones under Rs 15,000 (January 2019): Redmi Note 6 Pro to Nokia 6.1 Plus

Jan 16, 2019

Smartphones

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 (Jan 2019): Poco F1, Xiaomi Mi A2 to Realme 2 Pro

Jan 23, 2019

science

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019