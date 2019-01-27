tech2 News Staff

Software-based facial recognition has been around on Android smartphones for over a year now. But apart from a handful of smartphones, very few Android phones feature secure native facial recognition. Think Apple's Face ID rather than Android's existing 'Trusted Face' system.

This might finally change with Android Q. As per a discovery by XDADevelopers, Google may finally add support for native facial recognition with Android Q. In other words, the find indicates that Android Q will likely have support for dedicated facial recognition sensors, rather than the current front-facing camera-based solutions.

This will make it much simpler for Android OEMs to implement sensors. This also means that we will likely see Android One smartphones running Android Q feature facial recognition sensors in the future.

The report also adds that similar to existing biometric authentication methods, the new facial recognition will fall back onto a PIN, password, or pattern as backup.

9to5Google also noticed that it interfaces with the same biometric dialog rolled out in Android Pie. As a result, this new system will likely be able to be used for purchases, as well, which is an added bonus.

