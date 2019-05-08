tech2 News Staff

Google launched its new mid-range Pixel 3a and 3a XL (review) devices for global audiences, which brought most of the flagship Pixel 3's features at a lower price point. Whether this proves to be a successful strategy by Google is something we should know after sales figures of the devices are made public. Now a new report has stated that Google will launch more mid-range phones in the future.

As per a report by Android Police, Google is said to extend its 'a-series' lineup beyond the Pixel 3a/3a XL. This means we are likely to see more affordable Pixel phones, which in turn could help Google recover the lost ground it has to make in the smartphone market. Apple, Samsung and Huawei, all have affordable versions of their respective flagship phones, and Google is now joining their ranks.

The Pixel 3a XL has been announced at a price tag of Rs 44,999 while its smaller sibling is priced at Rs 39,999, which is not cheap by any standards, but it is cheaper than the Pixel 3 XL which will set you back Rs 56,990 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant. In this price range, the Pixel 3a XL and 3a are competing with the OnePlus 6T (Review), Honor View 20 (Review) and also the Pixel 2 XL (Review), which is nearly 2 years old now.

