Google had introduced the ability to live transcribe audio to text on Pixel 4 without using the internet. The feature was in the form of an app called Recorder and it used the Pixel 4's in-built neural engine. Now Google has revealed that this feature will soon be coming to older Pixel devices as well.

The official Reddit page for Google replied to a query about an interest in the Recorder app by saying, "Thanks for expressing interest in the Recorder app. We plan to roll it out to older Pixel devices in a future software update." Now Google hasn't given a specific time period for the launch of the device but a future update may not be too far away.

Pixel 4 and 4 XL features

For security, the Pixel 4 comes with a new face unlock technology that is similar to Apple’s Face ID. Essentially, it consists of an array of camera sensors on the front including a dot projector, two IR cameras, and a flood illuminator to detect your face even in dark conditions.

Another highlighted feature on the Pixel 4 phones is Motion Gesture that is enabled with the Soli radar chip on the front camera array. It allows you to use the wave of your hand to make gestures to control the phone such as skipping songs, snoozing alarms, silencing phone calls and much more. Google claims this is the first smartphone to incorporate a radar sensor.

Several camera features were also announced at the event including Live HDR+ with dual-exposure control that lets you control the brightness and contrast of the image live. There's learning-based white balancing that will intelligently adjust the white balance and improve eventually. Portrait shots now have a wider range and Night Sight has been upgraded for long-exposure shots to capture the stars; they are calling it astrophotography mode.

Pixel 4 buyers will also get three months of 100 GB cloud storage on Google One. It comes with Android 10 and it will receive monthly security updates for up to three years. For extra security, the device comes with the company's custom-built Titan M security chip.

There are dual front-facing stereo speakers and the phone comes with IP68 dust and water protection.

