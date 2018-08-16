Thursday, August 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 16 August, 2018 08:06 IST

Google to increase transparency on political ads ahead of mid-term elections in US

Under the new mechanism, political advertisers now have to provide a government-issued ID and other key information.

Google took a new move 15 August to increase transparency on political ads on its platform by releasing an online library of US political ads and a report on details of ad-expenditure ahead of the mid-term US elections in November this year.

Google said the addition of the political advertising report and the new Ad Library are new transparency features aimed at implementing new requirements for any advertiser purchasing election ads on Google in the US, Xinhua reported.

Under the new mechanism, political advertisers now have to provide a government-issued ID and other key information that confirms they are a US citizen or lawful permanent resident in the country.

Google. Reuters.

Google. Reuters.

The measures are apparently an updated response to disputes on social media networks that Russia had been involved in US presidential elections in 2016, an allegation that has been rejected repeatedly by Moscow.

Google is running a searchable archive Wednesday where people can find all data and details about political ads via its Search engine and YouTube, including promotions for a candidate for a federal elected office or a sitting official.

The library allows users to search who pays for the ads, the costs of deploying the advertising and how long the ads will be running, plus the number of page views.

The US tech giant has agreed to give the public and third parties direct access to the archive through Google Cloud's BigQuery, where anyone can write code and run their own unique queries on this data set.

"Researchers, political watchdog groups and private citizens can use our data set to develop charts, graphs, tables or other visualizations of political advertising on Google Ads services," said Michee Smith, the product lead on the company's transparency report.

"With the Transparency Report, we hope this provides unprecedented, data-driven insights into election ads on our platform," Google said.

With the 2018 midterm elections approaching, Google said its new tools aim to help protect political campaigns, provide voters with accurate information, and increase transparency across its platforms.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Google

China denies Google's plans for a censored version of its search engine

Aug 02, 2018

YouTube

YouTube to replace Facebook at second position among top websites in the US

Aug 09, 2018

European Union

EU's top court supports protection of copyrighted works in landmark case

Aug 08, 2018

YouTube Music

YouTube Music to get SD card support, quality selection option, and more

Aug 02, 2018

Google

Google employees 'confused and angry' about censored search engine for China

Aug 02, 2018

Tech firms

Lawmakers demand tech firms do more to stop foreign influence in US politics

Aug 02, 2018

science

Geology

Oldest known rocks have distinct features resembling those of asteroids: Study

Aug 16, 2018

ISRO

India will send a manned mission to space by 2022, says Narendra Modi on I-Day

Aug 16, 2018

ISRO

India's mission to put man in space will create 15,000 new jobs: ISRO chief

Aug 15, 2018

Opportunity Rover

NASA's Opportunity Rover missing on Mars since two months after a dust storm

Aug 15, 2018