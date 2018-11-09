Friday, November 09, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 09 November, 2018 15:24 IST

Google to hire Geisinger Health's CEO to lead healthcare efforts: Report

The job at Google will involve figuring out how to organise the company's fragmented health initiatives

Google has reportedly picked David Feinberg, CEO of US-based health services organisation Geisinger Health, to lead the company's healthcare efforts.

While Google has not officially confirmed the move, Geisinger, in a statement on 8 November, said that Feinberg was leaving Geisinger on 3 January 2019, to assume a leadership role at Google.

Google logo.

Feinberg's job at Google will involve figuring out how to organise the company's fragmented health initiatives, which overlap among many different business groups, CNBC reported.

Among the groups interested in health care are Google's core search team, its Cloud business, the Google Brain artificial intelligence team, the Nest home automation group and the Google Fit wearables team, the report added.

While Feinberg is likely to report to Google's Artificial Intelligence head Jeff Dean, he is also expected to work closely with the company's CEO Sundar Pichai.

Feinberg is leaving Geisinger after leading the company for nearly four years.

"It has been a great privilege to lead Geisinger during the past nearly four years. Together, we have improved patient and member experience, along with our quality of care, employee engagement and physician and nurse recruitment, and our legacy of innovation has blossomed," Feinberg said in a statement.

Geisinger announced the appointment of Jaewon Ryu as the company's interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 December 2018.

