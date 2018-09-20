Thursday, September 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 20 September, 2018 15:59 IST

Google to expand its 'Emergency Location Service' feature for Android in US

The Google location tracking service is compatible with Android version 4.0 and above.

Google is expanding its advanced location tracking feature for Android called "Emergency Location Service (ELS)" to the US.

Launched in 2016 and is currently available in 14 countries (excluding India), ELS provides accurate locations both indoors and outdoors by using a combination of GPS, Wi-Fi, mobile networks and sensors.

Representational image.

Representational image.

"Google is deploying ELS in the US, including the Virgin Islands, in partnership with emergency technology company RapidSOS and wireless service providers T-Mobile and West," Jen Chai, Product Manager, Android, Google wrote in a blog post late on 19 September.

"Wireless providers like T-Mobile have existing ways to share emergency locations with emergency centers, but this integration with ELS will help deliver higher accuracy locations faster than before," Chai wrote.

Since the launch of ELS around the world, the most observed impact of the feature has been in critical, emergency situations by shortening emergency response times.

"You don't need to install a separate app, update your OS, or have special hardware to benefit from more accurate location. The location is computed on the device and delivered directly to emergency providers only when you explicitly call an emergency number," Chai added.

The location tracking service is compatible with Android version 4.0 and above.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Google Chrome

Google Chrome 70 beta version comes with touch-sensitive web authentication

Sep 15, 2018

Google

Google rolled out a battery saving feature by mistake for some Android Pie users

Sep 14, 2018

Android

Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to use Google's Android OS in their future vehicles

Sep 18, 2018

Google Photos Library API

Google Photos Library API now available for developers, we may see it soon

Sep 12, 2018

Gboard

Google finally adds ‘Minis’ selfie stickers to the Gboard app for Android

Sep 15, 2018

Google Neighbourly

Google Neighbourly now present in 5 more cities to answer your hyperlocal queries

Sep 12, 2018

science

Space research

NASA launches a website to show all the ways its research impacts everyday life

Sep 20, 2018

Gut Flora

First bacteria to colonize our gut affects how we fights chronic disease as adults

Sep 20, 2018

Genetics

DNA tests of confiscated tusks leads researchers to ivory trade cartels in Africa

Sep 20, 2018

AI & Robotics

This room uses machine learning, AI to change shape in response to human behaviour

Sep 20, 2018