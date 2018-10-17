Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Back to
Reuters 17 October, 2018 10:06 IST

Google to charge fee for smartphone makers to access Google Play in Europe

EU had fined Google a record $5 billion for using the market dominance of its mobile software.

Alphabet Inc’s Google on 16 October revamped how it distributes its mobile apps in the European Union, introducing a licensing fee for device makers to access its app marketplace in a response to regulators’ findings that it had broken antitrust law.

The new arrangement opens doors for Google’s web search and browser rivals such as Microsoft but essentially leaves the US tech giant’s lucrative mobile business intact, analysts said.

The European Commission in July fined Google a record 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) for using the market dominance of its mobile software to hinder rivals in areas such as internet search.

A Google logo is displayed at the entrance to the internet based company's offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Google logo. Image: Reuters

Google is appealing the ruling but said it is complying in the meantime with the new licensing scheme for devices launched after 29 october in the European Economic Area, which comprises the 28 EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Samsung, Huawei and other device makers will have to pay Google an undisclosed amount for access to the Google Play app store. In exchange, the hardware companies no longer have to install Google search and the Google Chrome browser, though they can do so for free if they want to.

Android smartphone makers will have increased flexibility to distribute search and browser apps from Google’s rivals such as Microsoft, Opera Ltd and Mozilla to develop devices with the operating system heavily customised.

“The new arrangement simply changes the implicit exchange of value - access to the Play store in return for preinstalling Google Search and Chrome - into an explicit one,” of license fees, said James Cordwell, a financial analyst at Atlantic Equities.

Geoff Blaber, a technology analyst at CCS Insight, said that “Google has found a way to make sure Android continues to work in its favour.”

Shares of Alphabet closed up 2.9 percent on 16 October.

FILE PHOTO - A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai. Image: Reuters

Mobile industry executives have generally thought that Europeans have little interest in devices without Google apps. But data breaches and privacy scandals involving US tech companies such as Google and Facebook Inc have prompted some users to seek alternatives.

Android device makers could turn to other search engines, including lesser-known ones such as Qwant and DuckDuckGo, which tout their strict privacy practices. Both have said they were prevented from signing distribution deals with smartphone vendors in recent years because of Google’s restrictions.

Google’s hardware partners also will be free to market devices in Europe that run rival versions of Android, including Amazon.com Inc’s Fire OS. Such devices will not have access to the Play store though.

“We’ll be working closely with our Android partners in the coming weeks and months to transition to the new agreements,” Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google senior vice president, said in a blog post.

Amazon, Samsung and Huawei did not respond to requests to comment.

The European Commission said it is up to Google to decide how to comply with the July ruling and that the regulator will closely monitor the changes.

The commission typically lets companies tweak compliance efforts as feedback comes in from customers and rivals. Failure to end the illegal business practices can result in additional fines.

