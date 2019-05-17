Reuters

Italy’s competition watchdog said on Friday it had opened an investigation into alleged abuse of a dominant market position by Google in the smart device sector.

In a statement, the antitrust said Google had allegedly refused to integrate the app “Enel X Recharge”, developed by utility Enel, in its Android Auto app.

Through its Android operating system, Google has a dominant position in the smart device operating system market, the regulator said.

The probe will be wrapped up by 30 May next year.

