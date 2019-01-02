tech2 News Staff

Google may not have had much success in the messaging business like WhatsApp or Facebook, but its video calling app Duo is quite well received. One thing that was absent on Duo was the ability to do group video calls. Now it seems we have our first glimpse of this feature along with a new low light mode.

In a report by Android Police, screenshots of the group calling on Duo are present which show the different features. The report states that you can add a maximum of 8 people at once on a video chat. The user needs to “Create a Group” in which the participants of the group video chat can be added and the group can be renamed as well.

However, you would need to add all the members of the chat before the video call can begin as the report states that you can't add anyone afterwards. The UI shows that a button on the bottom right will show you the current participants of the group call, and you will also be able to call your Google smart-home devices.

A low light feature is also under testing which will improve your video calling quality in low lighting and dark conditions

As of right now, we are not sure when both these functionalities will hit a global rollout but keeping the popularity of Duo in mind it will likely be sooner rather than later.