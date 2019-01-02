Wednesday, January 02, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google testing group calling, low light features on its video calling app Duo

The report states that you can add a maximum of 8 people at once on a Google Duo video chat.

tech2 News Staff Jan 02, 2019 16:04 PM IST

Google may not have had much success in the messaging business like WhatsApp or Facebook, but its video calling app Duo is quite well received. One thing that was absent on Duo was the ability to do group video calls. Now it seems we have our first glimpse of this feature along with a new low light mode.

Google Duo.

Google Duo.

In a report by Android Police, screenshots of the group calling on Duo are present which show the different features. The report states that you can add a maximum of 8 people at once on a video chat. The user needs to “Create a Group” in which the participants of the group video chat can be added and the group can be renamed as well.

However, you would need to add all the members of the chat before the video call can begin as the report states that you can't add anyone afterwards. The UI shows that a button on the bottom right will show you the current participants of the group call, and you will also be able to call your Google smart-home devices.

A low light feature is also under testing which will improve your video calling quality in low lighting and dark conditions

As of right now, we are not sure when both these functionalities will hit a global rollout but keeping the popularity of Duo in mind it will likely be sooner rather than later.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2

also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Web gets support for Picture-in-Picture for shared videos globally: Report

Dec 21, 2018

Google Maps

Google rolling out Message feature on its Maps to chat with businesses

Jan 02, 2019

Google Duo

Google Duo app has now been downloaded over one billion times on Play Store

Dec 25, 2018

Unlawful content

Govt to seek public consultation on draft IT rules to track unlawful content, before 15 Jan 2019

Dec 25, 2018

Election

India's general election 2019 will be the biggest test of social media influence on results

Dec 20, 2018

IT Law Amendment

Govt may amend IT law to allow shutdown of apps, sites that spread fake news

Jan 02, 2019

science

Artificial Intelligence

Researchers create AI worker so real it even cheats when given tough tasks

Jan 02, 2019

Biosensor

Biosensor, app developed by IIT researchers can help anyone detect, quantify bacteria

Jan 02, 2019

Food Allergies

Why more people today are experiencing severe food allergies than ever before

Jan 02, 2019

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 moon mission delayed a third time, new launch date unclear

Jan 02, 2019