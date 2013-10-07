Google has been quite clear about taking its Chrome apps to other platforms. However, it plans more than just that for the Windows platform. According to TheVerge, the company has been updating its developer version of the Chrome browser as it plans to run the Chrome OS interface within Windows 8 Start Screen rather than running on the desktop. The new developer release appears to feature similar UI and functionality as the Chrome OS.

Basically, it means Chrome can be launched within the Windows 8 Start Screen into a special “Metro-style” mode. Along with the Chrome OS design, one will find new features such as multiple browser windows that can be arranged using Snap and a shelf of Google services such as Gmail, Google +, Docs, Chrome and more that can be conveniently arranged at the bottom, left or right side of the screen. It also brings the app launcher on the lower left corner.

Metro-styled for Windows

Google already has Chrome apps for Android and iOS platforms. In fact, recently a bug in Chrome for iOS had surfaced. The bug that shows the user’s private browsing history was discovered by a UK development and design firm called Parallax. However, Google soon revealed that it’s “an unfortunate but unavoidable loophole that comes with building a browser on iOS”. The new update was rolled out to support devices running the iOS 7 OS.



Earlier last month, Chrome celebrated its fifth birthday with a slew of new applications for Windows and Chromebook that will let users enjoy the experience of apps on Chrome.