We are just about a week away from finally seeing Google officially launch the Pixel 3 lineup and though we already seem to know everything apart from the price of the smartphone, Google just revealed a new brief teaser of the phone's 'Active Edge' feature on its teaser page for the Pixel in Japan.

While the video is barely 40 seconds long, it does try to play on Japan's culture and reveals what could arguably be seen as one of the most underrated features of the Pixel 3. We saw the feature implemented well by HTC when they made the Pixel 2 XL and the feature will make a comeback on the Pixel 3.

For the uninitiated, Active Edge allows the edges of the Pixel smartphone to be sensitive to squeezes. The edges are also sensitive to different levels of pressure, so that different pressure levels are set to trigger different functions on the phone. For example, a lighter squeeze could be set trigger the flashlight on the phone, while a longer squeeze could be set to launch the camera.

As pointed out by 9To5Google, Google also possibly teases the phone’s various colour variants. A clip from the video reveals a brief image of two people hugging shows black, white, green and pink lines which are all rumored colour variants for the upcoming Pixel devices.

Alongside the Pixel 3 series, Google is also expected to launch of series of other products which include a new lineup of Google Home smart speakers, a new Pixelbook range of Chromebooks and a new Chromecast which was inadvertently sold to a consumer at a Best Buy store.