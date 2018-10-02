Tuesday, October 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 October, 2018 17:06 IST

Google teases the Pixel 3's 'Active Edge' feature in a new teaser for Japan

The Google Pixel 3 will see the return of the Active Edge feature which was seen on the Pixel 2.

We are just about a week away from finally seeing Google officially launch the Pixel 3 lineup and though we already seem to know everything apart from the price of the smartphone, Google just revealed a new brief teaser of the phone's 'Active Edge' feature on its teaser page for the Pixel in Japan.

While the video is barely 40 seconds long, it does try to play on Japan's culture and reveals what could arguably be seen as one of the most underrated features of the Pixel 3. We saw the feature implemented well by HTC when they made the Pixel 2 XL and the feature will make a comeback on the Pixel 3.

Pixel 3 teaser on Google's Pixel teaser page. Image: Google

Pixel 3 teaser on Google's Pixel teaser page. Image: Google

For the uninitiated, Active Edge allows the edges of the Pixel smartphone to be sensitive to squeezes. The edges are also sensitive to different levels of pressure, so that different pressure levels are set to trigger different functions on the phone. For example, a lighter squeeze could be set trigger the flashlight on the phone, while a longer squeeze could be set to launch the camera.

As pointed out by 9To5Google, Google also possibly teases the phone’s various colour variants. A clip from the video reveals a brief image of two people hugging shows black, white, green and pink lines which are all rumored colour variants for the upcoming Pixel devices.

Alongside the Pixel 3 series, Google is also expected to launch of series of other products which include a new lineup of Google Home smart speakers, a new Pixelbook range of Chromebooks and a new Chromecast which was inadvertently sold to a consumer at a Best Buy store.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

also see

Google

New Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phone renders surfaces, strengthens past rumours

Sep 22, 2018

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL wallpapers leaked and are available for download: Report

Sep 26, 2018

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ's latest leaked render reveals triple-camera setup, extra button

Sep 26, 2018

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 renders leak yet again, show massive bezels and dual front cameras

Sep 18, 2018

Pixel 3

New accessory leaked for the upcoming Pixel smartphones called the Pixel Stand

Sep 22, 2018

Google Lens

Google Lens could work in real-time on the Pixel 3 reveals latest leaks

Sep 26, 2018

science

Weather Forecasting

Sky’s the limit: Could Skymet soon become India’s go-to monsoon forecaster?

Oct 02, 2018

Martian Soil

Martian dirt, asteroid simulants now on offer for interested buyers everywhere

Oct 01, 2018

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018