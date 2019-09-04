Wednesday, September 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google target of new antitrust probe by state attorneys general - Washington Post

(Reuters) - More than half of U.S. state attorneys general are readying an investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google for potential antitrust violations, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday


ReutersSep 04, 2019 01:16:38 IST

Google target of new antitrust probe by state attorneys general - Washington Post

(Reuters) - More than half of U.S. state attorneys general are readying an investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google for potential antitrust violations, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

A smaller group of state attorneys general, representing the broader effort, is expected to unveil the investigation on Sept 9, the report added citing three people familiar with the matter.

The report said that it is unclear whether some or all of the attorneys general also plan to open additional probe into tech giants like Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc .

Technology companies face a backlash in the United States and across the world, fuelled by concerns among competitors, lawmakers and consumer groups that they have too much power and are harming users and business rivals.

"We continue to work constructively with regulators, including attorneys general, in answering questions about our business and the dynamic technology sector", Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Japan approves further exports of high-tech material to South Korea: sources

Aug 20, 2019
Japan approves further exports of high-tech material to South Korea: sources
Correction: Dollar near three-week high as thaw in risk aversion lifts yields

Newstracker

Correction: Dollar near three-week high as thaw in risk aversion lifts yields

Aug 20, 2019
Asian shares nudge higher on stimulus hopes, recession fears ease

Newstracker

Asian shares nudge higher on stimulus hopes, recession fears ease

Aug 20, 2019
Dollar near three-week high as thaw in risk aversion lifts yields

Newstracker

Dollar near three-week high as thaw in risk aversion lifts yields

Aug 20, 2019
G7 may end without communique due to gaps on trade, climate: NHK

Newstracker

G7 may end without communique due to gaps on trade, climate: NHK

Aug 20, 2019
General Electric fortifies defence against charges of bogus accounting

Newstracker

General Electric fortifies defence against charges of bogus accounting

Aug 20, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019