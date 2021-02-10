FP Trending

The latest survey conducted by Google reveals that parents with children attending online school are more worried about online safety than the ones attending school in person. Parents believe that the child's security and privacy could be at risk, as there are high chances of fraud or account hacking in the digital world. According to the research, 74 percent of Indian parents expressed increased concern about online safety. The research was conducted in India, and in other countries, which showed almost similar results everywhere.

The survey was conducted by Google’s Online Safety Education and the Trust Research team in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Colombia, Brazil, and other countries.

Marking the Safer Internet Day, Google has given some tips on how one can stay safe online.

According to Google, parents need to teach their children how to choose strong passwords and avoid simple passwords. Google says that gaming or messaging apps with voice chat features are the easiest way to reach out to children, which could be harmful. So, parents need to be a little aware of their children's online activities.

Users can enable the SafeSearch feature on Google to filter explicit content on Google's search results that include videos, images, and websites.

Parents can create a Google account for their children and manage it with the help of the Family Link that allows users to add filters on Google Search, block websites, or track the location of their child if they have their own device.

Google also offers a separate app called YouTube Kids that comes with many parental controls like limit screen time, only show videos that you approve or select suitable content based on the age of your child.