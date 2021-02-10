Wednesday, February 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google survey reveals that 75 percent of Indian parents are worried about students' online safety

Google suggests parents need to teach their children how to choose strong passwords and avoid simple passwords.


FP TrendingFeb 10, 2021 17:15:09 IST

The latest survey conducted by Google reveals that parents with children attending online school are more worried about online safety than the ones attending school in person. Parents believe that the child's security and privacy could be at risk, as there are high chances of fraud or account hacking in the digital world. According to the research, 74 percent of Indian parents expressed increased concern about online safety. The research was conducted in India, and in other countries, which showed almost similar results everywhere.

Google survey reveals that 75 percent of Indian parents are worried about students online safety

Parents need to teach their children how to choose strong passwords and avoid simple passwords. Image: Pixabay

The survey was conducted by Google’s Online Safety Education and the Trust Research team in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Colombia, Brazil, and other countries.

Marking the Safer Internet Day, Google has given some tips on how one can stay safe online.

According to Google, parents need to teach their children how to choose strong passwords and avoid simple passwords. Google says that gaming or messaging apps with voice chat features are the easiest way to reach out to children, which could be harmful. So, parents need to be a little aware of their children's online activities.

Users can enable the SafeSearch feature on Google to filter explicit content on Google's search results that include videos, images, and websites.

Parents can create a Google account for their children and manage it with the help of the Family Link that allows users to add filters on Google Search, block websites, or track the location of their child if they have their own device.

Google also offers a separate app called YouTube Kids that comes with many parental controls like limit screen time, only show videos that you approve or select suitable content based on the age of your child.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google antes up $2.6 million to resolve allegations that the company discriminated against female engineers, Asians

Feb 02, 2021
Google antes up $2.6 million to resolve allegations that the company discriminated against female engineers, Asians
Google ads, cloud boost Alphabet Inc's profits to $15.2 billion in Q4 2020

Google

Google ads, cloud boost Alphabet Inc's profits to $15.2 billion in Q4 2020

Feb 03, 2021
Google Lens to get offline translation support for Android users: Report

Google Lens

Google Lens to get offline translation support for Android users: Report

Feb 01, 2021
Google to close the internal studio tasked to develop games for Stadia gaming service

Google Stadia

Google to close the internal studio tasked to develop games for Stadia gaming service

Feb 02, 2021
Google issues new updates to Play Store policies regarding gaming loyalty programs and features

Google

Google issues new updates to Play Store policies regarding gaming loyalty programs and features

Jan 29, 2021
Google Fit App will now allow Pixel users to measure heart and respiration rate using smartphone camera

Google Fit App

Google Fit App will now allow Pixel users to measure heart and respiration rate using smartphone camera

Feb 05, 2021

science

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Lunae Gateway

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

Feb 10, 2021
WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

COVID-19 Origin

WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

Feb 10, 2021
Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Betelgeuse

Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Feb 09, 2021