Google starts rolling out Play Store’s cleaner redesigned Material theme

The new Play Store design has a navigation bar at the bottom and rounded rectangular icons


tech2 News StaffAug 22, 2019 07:43:33 IST

Google announced a cleaner and whiter redesign of the Play Store following its Material design language. It introduces a new navigation bar at the bottom that separates games, apps, movies and TV, and books into dedicated tabs for easier browsing. All the app icons are getting common rounded rectangular shapes to bring consistency throughout the app store.

Google Play Store's visual redesign. Image: Google.

The visual redesign continues Google’s Material design language while also improving discovery of new apps. App discovery is an important aspect of this update. It will recommend users new apps in the ‘Recommended for you’ section.

While the new navigation bar appears at the bottom on smartphones, tablets and Chrome OS will also get a left navigation bar. The listing page of apps has been given an update to place the most important bits of information right on top.

Currently, the app icon designs are based on what developers have chosen but Google wants to maintain consistency throughout the UI. Hence, it’s recommending app developers listed on the Play Store to update their app icons according to its new icon specifications.

The redesign is being rolled out by Google slowly. Although we can already see some of the design aspects such as the navigation bar, the uniform rounded rectangular app icons are yet to arrive.

