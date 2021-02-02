Tuesday, February 02, 2021Back to
Google starts rolling out a tab grouping layout in Chrome for Android users

FP TrendingFeb 02, 2021 16:35:33 IST

Google has rolled out a new update for its Chrome on Android. The new update allows users to open tabs in a grid instead of stacked cards and the app now also comes with the ability to group tabs when there are more than a few of them open. Users will now be able to drag and drop one tab on another in order to form groups. You can see the grid layout even when you open a new tab.

How can users get the new grid layout?

Android devices that are already using Chrome, now get a new tab layout that has been enabled by default. As per reports, Chrome users with the latest version won't see the new layout but can be enabled manually by going over to ‘chrome://flags/#enable-tab-grid-layout’ in a browser tab and will have to restart the app as much as two times, in order to get the new layout to stay.

How can users group tabs together

As soon as the new layout starts rolling out, users will be able to drag the tabs and place them on top of each other in order to create groups.

Even if users don't do the drag and drop, Chrome would still open new tabs in a group, as soon as the users open a link in a new tab. Therefore, any secondary tab that opens up when you are on a page would open within the same group. This feature would be handy in situations wherein users usually shop and compare products on Amazon. Although the implementation works well, the change misses out on a number of features compared to Chrome’s desktop counterpart that allowed users to rename Tab Groups and apply specific colours to them. Google might gradually bring these features to the mobile version of Chrome too.

