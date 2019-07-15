tech2 News Staff

Google launched its very own blog management tool named 'Blog Compass' late in 2018 which could help WordPress or Blogger users connect sites while providing valuable insights into trending topics as well as a centralised dashboard for analytics or comments.

As per a report by Android Police, Google's now decided to kill the app, adding yet another grave in the Google Graveyard. It has been shut down just 10 months after its initial launch.

Blog Compass, however, is still available for download on the Play Store, but opening it only displays a goodbye note which says, "After several months, we have decided to turn down the Blog Compass app. If you want to continue managing your blog, check out the Blogger or Site Kit by Google for WordPress".

A reason for the abrupt shut down could be user reviews, which showed that users were having issues with the app as early as October 2018. Multiple users complained about being unable to sign in with a Google account. As per the Play Store, the Blog Compass app was downloaded by 10,000 to 50,000 people over its lifetime.

It seems like the app hardly had a chance to succeed since it was only limited to India for its entire life cycle. The app for Google's own Blogger platform hasn't been updated since way back in 2016. It seems to be quite clear that Google's interest in the blogging platform is dying and the shutdown of Blog Compass is just another step on the way.

