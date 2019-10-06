tech2 News Staff

You may have missed but Google offers a platform called Google Shopping, which basically curates different products from different websites all in one place, based on what you are looking for. Now, Google has updated this platform with a redesigned interface, a new price tracking feature and customer care support, among other things.

Google Shopping's redesign adds more colour to the interface, and now also offers distinct categories for different products.

In its blog post, Google also announced that every time a user buys directly from Shopping, it will invest some money in clean energy projects to offset the carbon emissions created from shipping your order.

Additionally, similar to the Google Flight feature that lets you track when the price of a flight drops or increases, Google has also added a pricing tracking feature for Shopping. On the Google Shopping website, when you search for a product, you will now see a ‘Track Price' button placed below the listing. If you toggle that on, you will be notified whenever the price of that product drops.

Google says you will receive these notifications on your phone and on email. This feature is scheduled to rolling out in a few weeks.

Google will now also let you place orders directly from the Google Shopping page. Google says that every order is backed by a Google guarantee, which means you can rely on Google’s customer support and will have options for returns and refunds. To know the products that you can buy directly from Google, you will see a colourful cart next to their listing.

And in case you want to physically check out a product, Google has also added a feature that lets you filter for nearby products, so you can find local stores that carry what you need and see whether they have it in stock.