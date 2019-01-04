Friday, January 04, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google shifted about $23 billion in 2017 to Bermuda, a tax haven: Report

Google did this through a Dutch shell company to allow it to reduce its foreign tax bill.

Reuters Jan 04, 2019 10:56 AM IST

Google moved 19.9 billion euros ($22.7 billion) through a Dutch shell company to Bermuda in 2017, as part of an arrangement that allows it to reduce its foreign tax bill, according to documents filed at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce.

The amount channeled through Google Netherlands Holdings BV was around 4 billion euros more than in 2016, the documents, filed on 21 December, showed.

“We pay all of the taxes due and comply with the tax laws in every country we operate in around the world,” Google said in a statement.

“Google, like other multinational companies, pays the vast majority of its corporate income tax in its home country, and we have paid a global effective tax rate of 26 percent over the last ten years.”

The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain. Image: Reuters

The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain. Image: Reuters

For more than a decade the arrangement has allowed Google owner Alphabet to enjoy an effective tax rate in the single digits on its non-US profits, around a quarter the average tax rate in its overseas markets.

The subsidiary in the Netherlands is used to shift revenue from royalties earned outside the United States to Google Ireland Holdings, an affiliate based in Bermuda, where companies pay no income tax.

The tax strategy, known as the “Double Irish, Dutch Sandwich”, is legal and allows Google to avoid triggering US income taxes or European withholding taxes on the funds, which represent the bulk of its overseas profits.

However, under pressure from the European Union and the United States, Ireland in 2014 decided to phase out the arrangement, ending Google’s tax advantages in 2020.

Google Netherlands Holdings BV paid 3.4 million euros in taxes in the Netherlands in 2017, the documents showed, on a gross profit of 13.6 million euros.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

also see

NewsTracker

Haven’t yet filed Income Tax Returns? Last day today; hurry up and save late fee of Rs 5,000

Dec 31, 2018

InMyOpinion

Fig leaf of PAN would be inadequate as taxman is watching every high value cash transactions

Dec 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Govt mops up Rs 6.12 lakh cr indirect taxes in Apr-Nov, target for FY'19 at Rs 11.16 lakh cr

Jan 04, 2019

Mood Indigo 2018: EDM artist Ummet Ozcan, comedian Atul Khatri perform on Day 1

Dec 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Resolve taxation issues being faced by startups getting angel funds: Suresh Prabhu to Arun Jaitley

Dec 27, 2018

InMyOpinion

Five things Narendra Modi govt must do on economic front in the run-up to general elections

Jan 01, 2019

science

Chew on this

Dropping beef from your diet could save millions of lives, slash emissions: WEF

Jan 04, 2019

Agriculture

Genetic hack used to 'fix' glitch in plant photosynthesis boosts yield by 40 percent

Jan 04, 2019

Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO to build three sets of GSLV rockets, crew and service modules for Gaganyaan

Jan 04, 2019

Health

Tiny implantable device uses light to monitor, potentially treat bladder problems

Jan 04, 2019