Friday, November 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google set to release new system update called 'H update' for its WearOS

Google included a 2-step power off functionality enabling users to turn off their watches by holding the power button.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 16, 2018 12:26 PM IST

Google is set to release a new system update called the "H Update" to its "Wear Operating System (OS)" with features like the battery saver, body efficiency and smart app resume.

WearOS by Google.Twitter/WearOSbyGoogle

WearOS by Google.Twitter/WearOSbyGoogle

"In the next few months, you should soon see a system update on your device labeled ‘System Version: H'," a Community Manager at Wear OS, Google wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

The new battery saver mode that would come with the "H Update" to Android-based smart-watches would extend the device battery further by turning on "Battery Saver" to only display the time once your battery falls below 10 percent.

"Additionally, after 30 minutes of inactivity your watch will go into deep sleep mode to conserve battery," the post added.

Wih the "Smart App Resume" users would be able to pick up where they left off across all apps on their watches.

The search-engine giant has also included a 2-step power off functionality that would enable users to turn off their watches by holding the power button until they see the power off screen and then choose to either "power off" or "restart."

"This update will be progressively rolling out over the coming months. Your device may not immediately be eligible for this update and will be determined by your watch manufacturer. Some functionality may vary by device," the post said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

also see

Google Assistant

Google Assistant gets new features like broadcast replies, clock app routines and more

Nov 15, 2018

Google protest

Google changes the way it handles sexual harassment cases, after workers protest

Nov 09, 2018

Google Drone

Google's first commercial drone delivery service to kickstart in Australia in 2019

Nov 15, 2018

Google Safety Centre

Google launches Safety Center in India with support for nine languages

Nov 14, 2018

Google

Google services were down due to reportedly misdirected traffic to China, Russia

Nov 13, 2018

Google

Google rebrands, redesigns Files Go, its memory-decluttering app for smartphones

Nov 09, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018