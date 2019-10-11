Friday, October 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google secures two Android phone makers' backing in fight against EU antitrust order

By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google's fight against a record EU antitrust fine related to its Android mobile software received a boost after Europe's second-highest court allowed Android phone maker Gigaset and HMD Global Oy to intervene in the lawsuit.


ReutersOct 11, 2019 00:19:28 IST

Google secures two Android phone makers backing in fight against EU antitrust order

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google's fight against a record EU antitrust fine related to its Android mobile software received a boost after Europe's second-highest court allowed Android phone maker Gigaset and HMD Global Oy to intervene in the lawsuit.

Google is challenging the European Commission's 4.34 billion euro ($4.8 billion) fine and an order to drop anti-competitive business practices aimed at blocking rivals in internet browsing at the Luxembourg-based General Court.

The EU competition enforcer in its 2018 ruling said Google gave itself an unfair advantage by pre-installing its Chrome browser and Google search app on Android smartphones and notebooks.

Germany's Gigaset Communications GmbH and Finland's HMD Global Oy, which is the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones, can take part in the process in support of Google, the court said in a document published on Thursday.

Judges also allowed tech lobbying group Application Developers Alliance, web browser Opera Software and the Computer and Communications Industry Association, which counts Google among its members, to intervene.

Commission supporters allowed to intervene are the European Consumer Organisation, lobbying group FairSearch whose complaint triggered the EU case, Czech search engine Seznam, French search engine Qwant and two German publishing groups, VDZ and BDZV.

Court proceedings are expected to start next year. The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission.

($1 = 0.9082 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Exclusive: Nasdaq cracks down on IPOs of small Chinese companies

Sep 30, 2019
Exclusive: Nasdaq cracks down on IPOs of small Chinese companies
Citing climate risk, investors bet against mortgage market

Newstracker

Citing climate risk, investors bet against mortgage market

Sep 30, 2019
ECB's Visco says new stimulus was necessary to counter deflation risk

Newstracker

ECB's Visco says new stimulus was necessary to counter deflation risk

Sep 29, 2019
BP preparing to announce CEO's plan to retire: Sky News

Newstracker

BP preparing to announce CEO's plan to retire: Sky News

Sep 29, 2019
SoftBank seeks help from its COO to turn WeWork around - Bloomberg

Newstracker

SoftBank seeks help from its COO to turn WeWork around - Bloomberg

Sep 28, 2019
U.S. labour judge rules that Tesla broke labour law

Newstracker

U.S. labour judge rules that Tesla broke labour law

Sep 28, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019