ReutersNov 12, 2019 01:15:43 IST
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's
Google launched "Project Nightingale" last year with St. Louis-based Ascension, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter and internal documents. (https://on.wsj.com/2q3WCer)
Google and Ascension did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The data involved in Project Nightingale includes lab results, doctor diagnoses and hospitalization records, among other categories, and amounts to a complete health history, complete with patient names and dates of birth, the Journal reported.
The news follows an earlier announcement from Google that it would buy Fitbit Inc
(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
