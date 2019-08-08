tech2 News Staff

Google is making efforts to improve the discoverability of podcasts through its search engine. While earlier, users had to specifically search for podcasts with the desired content, we will soon be able to come across topics discussed in individual podcast episodes in a search result.

When the feature is actually rolled out, podcast episodes will appear like normal search results from webpages. This will open up a treasure trove of lengthy podcasts discussing on particular topics. Now, users will have the liberty to choose from either reading, watching or listening to content based on what they’re looking for.

Podcast episodes are being transcribed by Google so that the text can be indexed by search. This will make it easier for the search engine to crawl the podcasts and then serve them to relevant queries. In an interview with The Verge, Google Podcasts manager Zack Reneau-Wedeen said, “We’ve seen the problem move from what it was like to browse the Internet in the early- to mid-90s, where you knew all the websites you might want to visit, to the problem that we have in the 2000s on the Internet, where you need a search engine to really help you to discover and find all the content that might be useful or entertaining to you.”

Earlier, podcast discovery was limited to the apps where they were published including Google’s own app. Now, users will be able to easily access the world of podcasts with a simple Google search.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.