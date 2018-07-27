Friday, July 27, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 27 July, 2018 17:46 IST

Google Search to bring a 'For You' tab to make searching for events easier

This feature will give you a personalised account for events that are popular or are trending.

In a few days, Google will bring a new feature to its Search section which can make finding events easier for you. So if you missed an event for pets, a festival for indie artists, or maybe a simple standup comic, Google is finally making it up by showing you events that might be near you or is popular.

According to a blog post by Google, when you add search keywords like 'events near me' or 'free concert', a host of options appear along with information about the event. This information will include details such as time, location, ticketing providers, and other options such as if you want to attend an event or not. And if you are keen to participate in any of the events, an option with a link will appear which will link back to the event's webpage.

Google Search will bring a new feature which will help you to search for events. Google.

Additionally, it will also add a 'For You' tab in the Search option. These days the 'For You' tab has become quite a favourite with social media channels such as Instagram and YouTube. To come back to the point, this feature will give you personalised idea for events that are popular or are trending and happening near you.

These events will include events from brands, organisations which might be of interest to you.

