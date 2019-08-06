Tuesday, August 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google says all its products will be made of recycled materials by 2022

Google says that by 2020, 100% of its shipments going to or from customers will be carbon neutral.


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2019 09:45:44 IST

The Pixel phones and the Google Home speakers all fall under Google's 'Made by Google' brand. This unit was started some three years ago by the company, before which Google was dabbling in other hardware like Nexus. Now, Google is ready to make its products more sustainable.

Google says all its products will be made of recycled materials by 2022

Google Pixel 2

In a tweet shared by the company, Google says that starting 2022, 100 percent of its 'Made by Google' products will include recycled materials and will maximize recycled content whenever possible. Google's Anna Meegan, Head of Sustainability, Consumer Hardware further wrote in the blog that by 2020, 100 percent of all the company shipments going to or from customers will be carbon neutral.

This announcement adds to Google's existing efforts to be sustainable. Google says that between 2017 to 2018, it cut its product shipment carbon emissions by 40 percent. Google also announced its Power Project, which will apparently provide "one million energy-saving Nest thermostats to families in need by 2023, and many Nest products are already made with post-consumer recycled plastic."

But how is Google doing this? As per Fast Company, for the Pixel 4 series (all you need to know) and the new generation of Google Home speakers, Google has decided to swap industry-standard polyester fabric for fabric made from recycled bottles.

Apparently, it took Google's product team two years to make sure that the new sustainable fabric met design and manufacturing requirements and that vendors could supply it at scale. Now, each unit of the material will reuse a third of a plastic bottle. That's the kind of thing we may see more frequently beginning in 2022.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Pixel 4

Google releases a new teaser for the Pixel 4 confirming FaceID-like authentication, motion control

Jul 30, 2019
Google releases a new teaser for the Pixel 4 confirming FaceID-like authentication, motion control
Google’s Nest Hub Max smart display launch delayed, rescheduled from 9 September

Google

Google’s Nest Hub Max smart display launch delayed, rescheduled from 9 September

Jul 24, 2019
July might have been the hottest month in recorded history, says UN Sec-Gen

hottest month

July might have been the hottest month in recorded history, says UN Sec-Gen

Aug 02, 2019
Best phones under Rs 40,000 (July 2019): From OnePlus 7 to Google Pixel 3a and more

Best phones under Rs 40,000 (July 2019): From OnePlus 7 to Google Pixel 3a and more

Jul 23, 2019
Is development that is environmentally-friendly possible or is it an oxymoron?

coastal road

Is development that is environmentally-friendly possible or is it an oxymoron?

Jul 31, 2019
Kolkata-based projects explore sustainable heritage through conservation talks, augmented reality

Kolkata-based projects explore sustainable heritage through conservation talks, augmented reality

Aug 05, 2019

science

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019
Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Tiger Census

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Jul 30, 2019