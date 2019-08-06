tech2 News Staff

The Pixel phones and the Google Home speakers all fall under Google's 'Made by Google' brand. This unit was started some three years ago by the company, before which Google was dabbling in other hardware like Nexus. Now, Google is ready to make its products more sustainable.

In a tweet shared by the company, Google says that starting 2022, 100 percent of its 'Made by Google' products will include recycled materials and will maximize recycled content whenever possible. Google's Anna Meegan, Head of Sustainability, Consumer Hardware further wrote in the blog that by 2020, 100 percent of all the company shipments going to or from customers will be carbon neutral.

Starting in 2022, 100% of Made by Google products will include recycled materials with a drive to maximize recycled content wherever possible. Learn more --> https://t.co/HzN9ridqq2 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 5, 2019

This announcement adds to Google's existing efforts to be sustainable. Google says that between 2017 to 2018, it cut its product shipment carbon emissions by 40 percent. Google also announced its Power Project, which will apparently provide "one million energy-saving Nest thermostats to families in need by 2023, and many Nest products are already made with post-consumer recycled plastic."

But how is Google doing this? As per Fast Company, for the Pixel 4 series (all you need to know) and the new generation of Google Home speakers, Google has decided to swap industry-standard polyester fabric for fabric made from recycled bottles.

Apparently, it took Google's product team two years to make sure that the new sustainable fabric met design and manufacturing requirements and that vendors could supply it at scale. Now, each unit of the material will reuse a third of a plastic bottle. That's the kind of thing we may see more frequently beginning in 2022.

