tech2 News Staff

Google is rolling out a massive new update with security fixes for Chrome web browser. The update also includes a fix of the zero-day exploit in its V8 JavaScript engine.

For the uninitiated, a zero-day exploit is a security flaw that is (mis)used by hackers without the company's knowledge. Hackers often sell the vulnerabilities on the dark web for millions of dollars.

Google says that the Stable channel has been updated to 91.0.4472.164 for Windows, Mac and Linux which will roll out over the coming days/weeks.

The zero-day exploit, which is currently being fixed, is apparently still being exploited and was first spotted by an anonymous researcher on 12 July. Google acknowledged the existence of the exploit. "Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2021-30563 exists in the wild," the company said in a blog post. "As usual, our ongoing internal security work was responsible for a wide range of fixes," it added.

How to update Chrome browser

If the updates on Chrome don't happen automatically, you can also run the update manually. Here are three simple steps to do it: