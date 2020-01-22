Wednesday, January 22, 2020Back to
Google rolls out three apps for Android users that will help in phone addiction

The three apps rolled out by Google are — Activity Bubbles, Envelope and Screen Stopwatch.


tech2 News StaffJan 22, 2020 14:57:08 IST

While we see companies pumping out new and engaging apps like for games, social media, music, reading and so on, Google has rolled out three experimental apps that will help you cut back on your phone use.

These apps include Activity BubblesEnvelope and Screen StopwatchAvailable for free on Google Play Store, these experimental Android apps have different ways to reach their goals, mostly by making you feel guilty!

Google rolls out three apps for Android users that will help in phone addiction

Representational image: Pixabay

Once activated, the Activity Bubble app will show a tiny bubble on your home screen. Every time you unlock the phone it will create a new bubble and it will get bigger depending on the time you spend on it. Umm...annoying much?

Activity Bubble

Activity Bubble

On the other hand, Screen Stopwatch will show you the real-time that you spend using the phone on the backdrop of your home screen. That will make you feel guilty? Won't it?

Stopwatch

Screen Stopwatch

The above two apps will just work as live-wallpapers for your phone. The third app and the weirdest one so far is Envelope. Why? Because this one makes the user print out an envelope in which you have to place your phone. The PDF has to be printed and then folded into the envelope that leaves the fingerprint sensor and camera module exposed. They can only attend or make calls or take pictures and record videos. Until temptation hits real bad, you have to tear off the envelope and take out the phone. This app will then show you much time did you use your phone the entire time. It is just available on the Pixel 3a for now.

